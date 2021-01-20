RealTract Reaches Market Capitalization of $815,931.10 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $815,931.10 and approximately $1,186.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RealTract has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00515451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00041779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.89 or 0.03842260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016022 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract (RET) is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

