Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eldorado Gold (EGO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO):

1/19/2021 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Eldorado Gold had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Eldorado Gold was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Eldorado Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

12/30/2020 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

12/3/2020 – Eldorado Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

NYSE EGO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Eldorado Gold Co alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $117,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.