Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABNB. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.24.

Shares of ABNB opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $187.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbnb stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

