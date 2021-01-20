Redd (RDD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,372.60 or 0.99772503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00012685 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.