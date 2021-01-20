RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.89

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 83819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KUT shares. Cormark upped their price objective on RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Pi Financial set a C$0.85 price objective on RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The firm has a market cap of C$63.06 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

