Reef (REEF) One Day Volume Tops $34.47 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded up 173.5% against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $64.20 million and $34.47 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00526873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.21 or 0.03853455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

