Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $553.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $527.00 to $553.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on REGN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $619.32.

Shares of REGN opened at $533.89 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after purchasing an additional 90,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

