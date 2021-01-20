REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Raised to $50.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of RGNX opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,559 shares of company stock worth $6,309,647. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

