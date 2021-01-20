Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 7,854,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801,493. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

