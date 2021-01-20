Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. On average, analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

