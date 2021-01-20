Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 26,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 49,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 929.28% and a negative net margin of 730.79%.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

