Rentberry Market Capitalization Reaches $100,035.67 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $100,035.67 and $29.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00060220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.00535195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.08 or 0.03895449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

BERRY is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

