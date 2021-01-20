Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.24.

NYSE JWN opened at $36.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

