Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $18.51 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,496,000 after buying an additional 2,876,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 735,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1,873.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 692,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 657,252 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

