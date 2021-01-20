Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG) Shares Gap Up to $39.71

Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.71, but opened at $41.20. Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 21,936 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 98 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of £455.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.03.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

