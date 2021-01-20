ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RETO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 55,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

