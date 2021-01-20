Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Retractable Technologies worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 267,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 551.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 157,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 132.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 56,466 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

