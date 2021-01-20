Reviewing Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncologix Tech and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics $114.51 million 4.96 $27.19 million $2.05 19.49

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oncologix Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oncologix Tech and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Anika Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.16%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Oncologix Tech and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics -5.18% 2.63% 1.91%

Volatility and Risk

Oncologix Tech has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Oncologix Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing. Its joint pain management products comprise MONOVISC, ORTHOVISC, and CINGAL that are used as hyaluronic acid (HA) based viscosupplements to treat osteoarthritis pain in humans; and HYVISC, a HA-based treatment for equine osteoarthritis pain. In addition, the company offers HYALOFAST, a HYAFF-based support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and adjunct for microfracture surgery; and Tactoset, a HA-enhanced bone repair therapy to treat insufficiency fractures. Further, it provides ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; joint surface implant and preservation solutions for knee, shoulder, hip, ankle, wrist, and toe to treat upper and lower orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury, and arthritic disease; and surgical implant and instrumentation solutions that are used by surgeons to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

