Reviewing The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) & George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get The North West alerts:

This table compares The North West and George Weston’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The North West N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A George Weston $37.97 billion 0.30 $182.37 million N/A N/A

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than The North West.

Profitability

This table compares The North West and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The North West N/A N/A N/A George Weston 1.71% 7.95% 2.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The North West and George Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The North West 0 4 0 0 2.00 George Weston 0 1 3 0 2.75

The North West currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. George Weston has a consensus price target of $128.67, indicating a potential upside of 71.56%. Given George Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than The North West.

Summary

George Weston beats The North West on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products. The Canadian operations also provides contract tele-pharmacist services to rural hospitals and health centers; water and air-based transportation services; and produce and fresh meats to independent grocery stores. Its International operations include 27 Alaska Commercial Company stores that provides food and general merchandise to remote and rural regions; 11 Cost-U-Less mid-size warehouse stores, which offers discount food and general merchandise; 1 Cost-U-Less Express store that provides fresh and prepared foods; 5 Quickstop convenience stores; 7 Riteway food markets; and 1 Cash and Carry store. In addition, the company offers physician services; healthcare solutions; and airline cargo and passenger services. The North West Company Inc. was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services; merchandisers, warehouse clubs, e-commerce retailers and businesses, mail order prescription drug distributors, limited assortment stores, discount stores, convenience stores, and specialty stores. The Choice Properties segment owns, develops, and manages commercial, retail, industrial, office, and residential properties consisting of 726 properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, donuts, cakes, pies, cookies, and crackers through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets. This segment also supplies control brand products to retailers and distributors; ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to manufacturers in the frozen novelty category; and Girl Scout cookies. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.