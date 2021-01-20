Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 36.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. Insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Revlon by 124.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Revlon during the third quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Revlon by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE REV traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 5,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,092. The firm has a market cap of $557.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Revlon will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

