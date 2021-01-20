Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.63

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $16.42. Rexel shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Rexel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

