Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $36.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 11,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $3,362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 838,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

