Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $876,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHDG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PHDG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.