Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 93,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in MetLife by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 127,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MetLife by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 148,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

