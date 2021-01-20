Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.37% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. 2,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,157. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.