RigoBlock (GRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.30 Million

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 1,010.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One RigoBlock token can now be purchased for approximately $7.87 or 0.00022556 BTC on major exchanges. RigoBlock has a market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $528.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded up 2,853.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00043949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00118475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00072182 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00256016 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00063641 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,308,111 tokens. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com.

RigoBlock Token Trading

RigoBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

