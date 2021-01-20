Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,374.17 ($70.21).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,917 ($77.31) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,693.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,959.05. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £73.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

