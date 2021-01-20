Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WU stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

