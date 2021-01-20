Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stantec were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Stantec by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NYSE:STN opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1186 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

