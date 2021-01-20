Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,699,000 after buying an additional 149,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,803,458 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,707,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

