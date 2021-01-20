RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. 6,889,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.