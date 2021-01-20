Robotina Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robotina coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Robotina has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Robotina Profile

ROX is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Robotina Coin Trading

Robotina can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

