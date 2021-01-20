Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 1,605.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 254,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 110.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

