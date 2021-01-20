ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.28

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.28 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

ROHCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get ROHM alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $820.29 million during the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 7.14%.

ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.