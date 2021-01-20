Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Main First Bank cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, December 14th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY remained flat at $$1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,602,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,914,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

