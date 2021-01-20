Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.27 ($5.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 104.65 ($1.37) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 711 ($9.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.13.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) news, insider Ian Davis bought 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £1,967.04 ($2,569.95). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £982.09 ($1,283.11).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

