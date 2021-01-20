Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) to Sector Perform

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.25. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

TOG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.44.

Shares of TSE TOG opened at C$2.90 on Monday. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market cap of C$640.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky bought 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$101,394.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,051,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,985,404.39.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

