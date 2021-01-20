Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 65.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $3.35 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00118447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00256063 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,291.17 or 0.95413136 BTC.

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

