RPC (RES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.04 million. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. RPC has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $832.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

