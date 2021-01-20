Ruff (RUFF) Market Capitalization Tops $10.28 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Ruff has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $2.73 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00541824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.36 or 0.03924995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

