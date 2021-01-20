S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.61 and a 200-day moving average of $203.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

