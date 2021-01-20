S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 156 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $743.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.14 and its 200 day moving average is $265.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.49.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

