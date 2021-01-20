S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 627 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,159,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $92.98. 547,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $93.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

