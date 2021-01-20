Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Up 1.1%

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.37. 18,984 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEFS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter.

