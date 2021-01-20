Sabal Trust CO Acquires 38 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $683,750. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $298.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.69. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $309.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

