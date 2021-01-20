Sabal Trust CO Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $7,161,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $2,142,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

MAA opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

