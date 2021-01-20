Sabal Trust CO Has $28.54 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average of $140.40. The company has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

