Sabal Trust CO Has $624,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

