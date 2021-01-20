Sabal Trust CO Purchases 1,945 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,258,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.