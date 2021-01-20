Sabal Trust CO Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

